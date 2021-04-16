Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Anticipated to Reach at $37,610 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 7.8%

The report on “Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies constitute rehabilitative devices that provide additional accessibility to individuals with cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities. These assistive technologies help disabled & geriatric patients to improve quality of life, health outcomes, offer solutions for independent living, and reduce healthcare costs. The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market was valued at $22,466 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $37,610 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Sunrise Medical LLC., GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, William Demant Holding A/S, Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, Ai Squared, Wintriss Engineering Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Siemens Ltd., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Inclusive Technology Ltd., Liberator Ltd., Tobii Dynavox, JABBLA B.V.B.A., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Permobil AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation

Get sample copy of “Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013440

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is driven by rise in geriatric & disabled population, lifestyle changes, availability of disabled & elderly assistive products, and increase in demand for assistive technologies due to the growth in trend of independent lifestyle. Furthermore, growth in number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies fuels the market growth. However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is segmented based on product, end user, and region On the basis of product type, it is categorized into mobility assistance aids (wheelchairs, mobility scooters, crutches and canes, patient mechanical lift handling, walkers & rollators, and others), assistive furniture (medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, door openers, and others), bathroom safety & assistive products (commode chairs, shower chairs, ostomy products, and others), and communication aids (speech & writing therapy devices, hearing aids {canal hearing aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) aids, cochlear implants, behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA), and in-the-ear (ITE) aids}, and vision & reading aids {reading machines, video magnifiers, braille translators, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, elderly nursing homes, home care, and others.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013440

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Size

2.2 Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013440

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.