E-DISCOVERY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global E-Discovery Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 E-Discovery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

By deployment type, the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and transport and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

In 2017, the global E-Discovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Opentext

Nuix

Microsoft

IBM

Micro Focus

Catalyst

FTI

Accessdata

Zylab

EPIQ

Fronteo

Conduent

Relativity

Logikcull

Advanced Discovery

Cloudnine

Commvault

Driven

IPRO

Kldiscovery

Veritas

Deloitte

Thomson Reuters

Ricoh

Lighthouse

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3391934-global-e-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BSFI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3391934-global-e-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Discovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BSFI

1.5.3 Government and Public Sector

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.5 Legal

1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.9 Manufacturing

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Discovery Market Size

2.2 E-Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Discovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Discovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Discovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 E-Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Discovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Discovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-Discovery Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-Discovery Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Discovery Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Discovery Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-Discovery Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Discovery Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Discovery Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Opentext

12.1.1 Opentext Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.1.4 Opentext Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Opentext Recent Development

12.2 Nuix

12.2.1 Nuix Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.2.4 Nuix Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nuix Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Micro Focus

12.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.6 Catalyst

12.6.1 Catalyst Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.6.4 Catalyst Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Catalyst Recent Development

12.7 FTI

12.7.1 FTI Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.7.4 FTI Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 FTI Recent Development

12.8 Accessdata

12.8.1 Accessdata Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.8.4 Accessdata Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Accessdata Recent Development

12.9 Zylab

12.9.1 Zylab Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.9.4 Zylab Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zylab Recent Development

12.10 EPIQ

12.10.1 EPIQ Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Discovery Introduction

12.10.4 EPIQ Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EPIQ Recent Development

12.11 Fronteo

12.12 Conduent

12.13 Relativity

12.14 Logikcull

12.15 Advanced Discovery

12.16 Cloudnine

12.17 Commvault

12.18 Driven

12.19 IPRO

12.20 Kldiscovery

12.21 Veritas

12.22 Deloitte

12.23 Thomson Reuters

12.24 Ricoh

12.25 Lighthouse

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym