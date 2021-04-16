Electric Bikes Cargo Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2023

The global Electric Bikes Cargo Market is expected to witness ~12.5% CAGR during the period, 2018–2023.

Market Highlights

Global electric bikes cargo market has witnessed considerable growth in adoption rates over the past few years in countries, such as Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and the US, owing to a shift in consumer travel preferences, rising traffic congestion, and growing awareness regarding a pollution-free environment.

Electric bikes cargoes in most developed nations are considered the most efficient alternative for ~20-25% of all the delivery vans and cars operating around cities. As per a report published in 2017 by Urban Transport Group, the UK’s network of city region transport authorities, van traffic in the UK over the past 20 years has registered ~71% growth while car traffic has registered a ~13% growth, which is an opportunity for the participants in the industry.

Electric bikes cargo can be ridden on cycleways and roads with electric pedal assistance which can result in faster commute than vans and trucks. The demand for electric bikes cargo in UK, Denmark, and Netherlands is majorly attributed to the time saving through speeding to their destination via shortcuts and bicycle bridges. Furthermore, the studies around the globe provides light on the fact that unlike delivery vans which may take around 12 minutes to unload freight items, the electric bikes cargo takes only around 3 minutes for the same purpose.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global electric bikes cargo market include XYZ Cargo (Germany), Cero Electric Cargo Bikes (US), Worksman Cycles (US), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.(China), Jinhua JOBO Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Kocass Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Douze Factory SAS (France), G & O Family Cyclery (US), Butchers & Bicycles ApS (Denmark), Dutch Cargo Bike (Netherlands), Yuba Electric Cargo Bikes, and Cargocycles (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for electric bikes cargo is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate in terms of market share, owing to rising awarenss towards polllution reduction through using battery operated vehicles, congested traffics, and alternatives to save time. Furthermore, the electric vehicle manufacturers and authorities in Europe have been focusing on improving charging infrastructure, across cities, which is expected to raise the demand for electric bikes cargo market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the rise in electrification in countries, such as Japan and China.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global electric bikes cargo market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provide a five-year annual trend analysis, which highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electric bikes cargo market by product type, battery type, end use, and region.

By Product Type

two-wheeler,

three-wheeler, and

four-wheeler

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion,

Nickel-based, and

Lead-based

By End Use

Personal use/ transportation,

Large retail supplier,

Service delivery,

Courier and parcel service providers,

Waste municipal services, and

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

