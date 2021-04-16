Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow Over The CAGR Of 8.2% During Forecast 2023
Summary
Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth by Product (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (Communication network infrastructure, Consumer electronics, Computer peripherals, Automotive industry, others), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row)
Market Highlights
Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging includes range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items especially static items by ensuring the integrity of the products contained within the pack.
The growth of global electrostatic discharge packaging market can be attributed to the growing demand of electronic devices, which has propelled the need for the miniaturization of electronic devices thereby directly driving the market growth. In addition, recently there has been an increase in the demand for mobility in electronic devices. To be portable and cost-effective, devices need to be lightweight and small. As a result, the increased demand for mobility has translated into a trend toward the adoption of smaller devices.
The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.
Key Players
The key players of the global electrostatic discharge packaging market are Teknis Limited (U.K.), Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.), Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.), Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.), Statico (U.S.), Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.), Protektive Pak (U.S.), GWP Group Limited (U.K.) and Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.).
Target Audience
Manufactures
Raw Materials Suppliers
Aftermarket suppliers
Research Institute / Education Institute
Potential Investors
Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Market Research Analysis
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market with the highest CAGR, owing to factors such as growing demand for smartphones and IT infrastructure. The developing economies such as China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, government initiatives such as Digital India is expected to propel the usage of smartphones in the country, as a result boosting the growth of electrostatic discharge packaging market.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by its product, end-users and region.
By Product
- Bags
- Trays
- Boxes & Containers
- ESD foams
- Others
By End-users
- Communication network infrastructure
- Consumer electronics
- Computer peripherals
- Automotive industry
- Others
By Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of World
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope Of The Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Bags
4.3 Trays
4.4 Boxes & Containers
4.5 ESD Foams
4.6 Others
Continues…..
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 GLOBAL ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT
TABLE 2 GLOBAL ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 3 GLOBAL ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION
TABLE 4 ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT
TABLE 5 ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 6 ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY
TABLE 7 CHINA ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT
Continues…..
