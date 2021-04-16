Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real-time and mediated by software and technology. ERP is usually referred to as a category of business-management software — typically a suite of integrated applications—that an organization can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from these many business activities.
Currently, North America’s dominance prevails in the industry.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Infor
Sage
Netsuite
Totvs
Unit4
Syspro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Manufacturers
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
