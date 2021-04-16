Explore Future Scope of Accelerometer & Gyroscope Market | Industry Updates, Top Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast Report to 2022

An Accelerometer Is A Sensor That Processes Physical Acceleration Felt By An Entity, Owing To Inertial Forces Or Automated Excitation. It Is An Electromechanical Device That Calibrates Acceleration Forces. A Gyroscope Is A Three-Dimensional Device Used To Control The Angular Movement Of A Mechanical Object.

Accelerometers & Gyroscopes Are Being Integrated Into A Number Of Personal Electronic Devices Such As Smartphones, Gaming Consoles, And Media Players. These Devices Are Also Used In Air Bags To Open Them Quickly In Case Of A Mishap. Accelerometers Are Used In Laptops So That If It Accidently Falls, The Accelerometer Can Sense It And Turn Off The Internal System To Save It From Lethal Damage. Piezoelectric Accelerometer & Gyroscope Are Used In Large Number; However, The Trend Of Mems-Based Accelerometer & Gyroscope Has Increased In Recent Years, Owing To Their Advantages Such As Enhanced Performance, Smaller Size, And Low Power Consumption.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Invensense, Inc.

Kionix, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Litef Gmbh

Nxp Semiconductors

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Sensonor As

Stmicroelectronics

Key Factors That Drive The Growth Of The Global Accelerometer & Gyroscope Market Include Increase In Demand For Consumer Electronic Devices, High Adoption Of Automation, Stern Government Guidelines For Automobile Industry, And Rise In In Defense Expenses Globally. However, The Demand For Extra-Sensitive Component In Complex Manufacturing Process Hinders The Market Growth. Rise In Demand For Wearable Electronics, High Use Of Internet Of Things (Iot), And Escalation In Requirement Of Unmanned Vehicles Create New Opportunities In The Market.

The Global Accelerometer & Gyroscope Market Is Segmented Based On Type, Application, Dimension, And Geography. The Type Segment Is Further Subsegmented In Accelerometer And Gyroscope. Accelerometer Is Categorized Into Mems Accelerometer, Piezoelectric Accelerometer, And Others, Whereas Gyroscope Is Further Divided Into Mems Gyroscope, Ring Layer Gyroscope (Rlg), Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (Fog), And Others. On The Basis Of Dimension, The Market Is Categorized Into 1-Axis, 2-Axis, And 3-Axis. By Application, It Is Classified Into Electronics, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, And Others. Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Mexico, And Canada), Europe (Uk, Germany, France, Italy, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Latin America, Middle East, And Africa).

Potential Benefits for Stakeholders

Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations In The Global Accelerometer & Gyroscope Market Is Provided.

The Report Offers A Competitive Scenario Of The Market With Growth Trends, Structure, Drivers, Scope, Opportunities, And Challenges.

It Includes A Detailed Analysis Of The Key Segments To Provide Insights On Market Dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers And Suppliers As Well As The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Devise Effective Growth Strategies And Facilitate Better Decision-Making.

Global Accelerometer & Gyroscope Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Accelerometer

Mems Accelerometer

Piezoelectric Accelerometer

Others

Gyroscope

Mems Gyroscope

Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (Fog)

Ring Layer Gyroscope (Rlg)

Others

By Dimension

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

By Application

Electronics

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others (Medical, Remotely Operated Vehicles, And Home Automation)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Uk

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

