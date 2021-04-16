Force Gauge Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Force Gauge industry is relatively fragmented. The top five producers account for about 57.28% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America accounted for the largest consumption market share of 27.61% in 2016 but China has the largest production growth rate in recent years.

The production of Force Gauge increases from 47.2 K Units in 2012 to 59.5 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.98%.

North America occupied 32.03% of the Revenue market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 26.4% and 22.73%.

The worldwide market for Force Gauge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 40 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Force Gauge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ametek

Shimpo

Sauter

Mecmesin

Extech

Mark-10

Dillon

PCE Instruments

Sundoo

Alluris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Force Gauges

Mechanical Force Gauges

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical Industry

Automobile Manufacturing Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Force Gauge Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Digital Force Gauges

1.2.2 Mechanical Force Gauges

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electrical Industry

1.3.2 Automobile Manufacturing Industry

1.3.3 Packaging Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ametek

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ametek Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shimpo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shimpo Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sauter

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sauter Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mecmesin

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mecmesin Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Extech

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Extech Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mark-10

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mark-10 Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Dillon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Force Gauge Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dillon Force Gauge Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

