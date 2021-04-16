Global Bottled Water Market 2019 By Brand, Trends, Types, Size, Share, Revenue, Top-Companies, Growth, Competition, Regional-Analysis and Forecast 2025

Demand for safe & healthy water drives bottled water market. The market is primarily driv-en by consumer concerns for healthy water supply.

Among Carbonated water, Vitamin & Protein rich water, flavoured water and other innova-tions are prevalent. The sale of bottled water has surpassed all other beverages.

The rising health concerns that drive the bottled water market could seriously hurt the mar-ket. According to World Wildlife Fund International, the only real difference for some bot-tled waters is that they distribute water through plastic bottles instead of pipes. Tests on major brands of bottled water have found that nearly all of them contained tiny particles of plastic. Which is a major restraint for the market. Despite such potential threats to the market, the market is expected to have continued growth.

The Global Bottled Water Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Bottled Water Market is expected to witness high growth in the next few years.

Key Players

Major brands in the bottled water market are Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle Waters, Mountain Valley Spring, and others. Bottled water market is competitive with the presence of global brands as well as domestic producers.

Market Segments:

Bottled Water Market is segmented into Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Bottled Water, and Others (Artesian Water). Spring Water is water derived from an underground formation from which water flows naturally to the surface of the earth. Mineral water contains not less than 250 parts per million of total dissolved solids. Sparkling bottled water contains carbon dioxide. Sparkling bottled water is the most significant seg-ment in the bottled water market.

Geographical Segmentation-

Based on geography the market is segmented in to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. China and the US are the biggest countries in terms of consumption vol-ume.

Despite high per capita consumption, the revenue in India is low. Bottled water market in India is growing at a much faster rate than global rate. India has witnessed a 19% market growth in 2016.

Mexico and Thailand have the highest per capita consumption of bottled water. Hong Kong has the highest per capita revenue in the bottled water market.

By Type

Spring Water

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling Bottled Water

Others (Artesian Water)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

