Global Marine Omega-3 Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
Marine Omega-3 Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Marine Omega-3 Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Marine Omega-3 Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Marine Omega-3 Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Marine Omega-3, also called ω-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are α-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.
Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.
Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.
The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.
In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.
The global Marine Omega-3 market is valued at 10500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Marine Omega-3 market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Marine Omega-3 in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Marine Omega-3 in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Marine Omega-3 market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Marine Omega-3 market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Bioprocess Algae
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747463-global-marine-omega-3-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Marine Animals Source Omega-3
Marine Plant Source Omega-3
Market size by End User
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Marine Omega-3 Manufacturers
Marine Omega-3 Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Marine Omega-3 Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747463-global-marine-omega-3-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Marine Omega-3 Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Marine Animals Source Omega-3
1.4.3 Marine Plant Source Omega-3
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Dietary Supplements
1.5.3 Fortified Food and Beverage
1.5.4 Infant Formula
1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.6 Pet Foods
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Size
2.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Marine Omega-3 Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 DSM
11.1.1 DSM Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 DSM Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 DSM Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.1.5 DSM Recent Development
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 BASF Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 BASF Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.2.5 BASF Recent Development
11.3 EPAX
11.3.1 EPAX Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.3.5 EPAX Recent Development
11.4 Golden Omega
11.4.1 Golden Omega Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.4.5 Golden Omega Recent Development
11.5 TASA
11.5.1 TASA Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 TASA Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 TASA Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.5.5 TASA Recent Development
11.6 Omega Protein
11.6.1 Omega Protein Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.6.5 Omega Protein Recent Development
11.7 Croda
11.7.1 Croda Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Croda Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Croda Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.7.5 Croda Recent Development
11.8 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
11.8.1 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.8.5 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Recent Development
11.9 GC Rieber
11.9.1 GC Rieber Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.9.5 GC Rieber Recent Development
11.10 Polaris
11.10.1 Polaris Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Products Offered
11.10.5 Polaris Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)