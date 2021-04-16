Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and buyers with their commercial outlook to 2023

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

It Is Estimated That the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR ~29.3% During the Forecast Period Of 2018–2023.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing venture capital investments, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes. Other key factors such as rising healthcare costs; curb fraudulent claims, optimize provider networks, operational costs; increasing competition, the growing need to increase memberships are compelling healthcare payers to adopt analytics solutions.

However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals is expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the regional basis, the healthcare predictive analytics market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds substantial share in the global market.

This owes to the growth of federal healthcare regulations that curb the rising healthcare costs; rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine, growing EHR adoption; and population health management.

Currently, the global healthcare predictive analytics market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For example, in August 2018, Verscend Technology acquired Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of payment accuracy and analytics-driven solutions focused primarily on the healthcare industry. Also, in July 2018, Health Catalyst acquired Medicity, a PHM company offering solutions for HIEs, business intelligence, and provider and patient engagement.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Intraocular Lens Market Are IBM Corporation (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Allscripts Health Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Verscend Technologies, Inc. (US), CitiusTech, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), and VitreosHealth (US).

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user.

For instance, IBM invests a significant amount of its revenue in research activities to continuously improve its product portfolio. The company has invested nearly USD 24 billion in the development of its big data and analytics software and services. The major steps undertaken by the company was the acquisition of Truven Health Analytics in April 2016. This acquisition had assisted the company to acquire a major share of the global market.

