High Acuity Information Systems Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The high acuity information systems (HAIS) are integrated computer based platforms comprising of both software as well as hardware (patient monitoring machines) to aid healthcare providers manage their patients more effectively

These systems can either be implemented within a single department (Ex- laboratory, pharmacy, billing etc.) of a healthcare organization or can be extended to cover multiple specialized departments such as an ICU or ED. Since, there is a surge in demand for paperless documentation of clinical data, hospitals across the world are swiftly adopting these systems into their healthcare system. For example, nearly all the hospitals with 200 beds or more in Germany have implemented high acuity information systems in the last decade

The need of these systems arise due to rising number of patient admissions to different departments of a hospital such as critical care/intensive care unit(ICU), emergency department (ED) and operation theatre (OT). Others factors such as rising number of medical errors, rapidly aging population, and favorable government initiatives to implement health IT is also facilitating the growth of the market.

