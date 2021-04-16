Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Key players, Analysis, Global Forecast To 2023

The global Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) Market is expected to witness ~15% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2025.

Market Highlights

Homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) uses a higher air-to-fuel compression ratio and has a shorter combustion period due to faster combustion rate. Thus, it closely achieves constant volume combustion because of lower radiation loss. The growing need in the automobile industry to develop clean technologies with lower fuel consumption for the improvement of the ambient air quality, reduction of the greenhouse gases, security of the primary energy resources and fulfillment of the increasingly stringent emission norms, has forklifted the demand for homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine.

The rising adoption of homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) in the automotive sector to improve engine life and vehicle safety, increasing miles drive, and growing automotive sector in developed and developing regions are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market include BMW (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), General Motors (US), Honda Motor Company, Ltd (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Volkswagen of America, Inc. (Germany), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, (Japan), Audi AG (Germany), and Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (Germany).

The major players in this market have adopted strategies such as geographic expansion, new product launch, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. The success of the market vendors is dependent on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding, geographically and improving the services. For instance, in August 2017, Mazda announced that it would launch its Skyactiv-X Engine with Compression Ignition by 2019, which will increase the market competitiveness and boost to the growth of HCCI market.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to growing sales of passenger cars across the region. Furthermore, the growing industrialization and infrastructure development, across the region accelerate, are expected to drive the market.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market during the forecast period, owing to the stringent government regulations in Europe and the presence of key players such as BMW (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), and Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (Germany).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI)s market by product type, vehicle type, and region.

By Product Type

Two-Stroke HCCI Engine

Four-Stroke HCCI Engine

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle s

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

