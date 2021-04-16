Image Recognition Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2018-2025

According to a recent report titled, “Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode, Component, Industry Vertical, Technology and Applications: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global image recognition market was valued at $17,911 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $86,001 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658901/sample

Rise in popularity of media cloud services, technological advancements in facial recognition technology, surge in mobile devices equipped with cameras and increase in demand for security applications and products that are enabled with image recognition functions, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, high cost of installation of image recognition systems is expected to hamper the market growth.

Based on component, the services segment dominated the global image recognition market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to the growth in demand for managed network security services as well as media cloud services.

The Major players reported in the market include:

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Intel Corporation

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Image Recognition market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658901/discount

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Deployment Mode

On premise

Cloud

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Technology

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase a copy of this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012658901/buy/5370

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876