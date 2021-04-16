Image Recognition Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2018-2025
According to a recent report titled, “Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode, Component, Industry Vertical, Technology and Applications: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global image recognition market was valued at $17,911 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $86,001 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.
Rise in popularity of media cloud services, technological advancements in facial recognition technology, surge in mobile devices equipped with cameras and increase in demand for security applications and products that are enabled with image recognition functions, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, high cost of installation of image recognition systems is expected to hamper the market growth.
Based on component, the services segment dominated the global image recognition market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to the growth in demand for managed network security services as well as media cloud services.
The Major players reported in the market include:
IBM Corporation
Imagga Technologies Ltd.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Google LLC
Microsoft Corporation
NEC Corporation
LTU technologies
Catchoom Technologies S.L.
Intel Corporation
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Image Recognition market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Deployment Mode
On premise
Cloud
By Component
Hardware
Software
Service
By Industry Vertical
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
By Technology
Object Detection
QR/Barcode Recognition
Facial Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
