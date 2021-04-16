Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market Current Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Future Scope by 2027 with Top Key Players Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB,, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a technique used for detection of antigens in cells of a tissue section by exploiting the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues. The antibody-antigen binding can be visualized in various ways. Enzymes, like alkaline phosphatase (AP), or horseradish peroxidase (HRP) are commonly used to catalyze a color-producing reaction. This is extensively used in cancer diagnosis.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer and rapidly growing cancer diagnostic industry poses several opportunities for the immunochemistry instruments and reagents market to grow. However, stringent regulations for the development and launch of immunochemistry products and low adoption rate of automated immunochemistry products in developing economies due to high cost are likely to restrain the global Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents market over the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating in the Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market include Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott,, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

The “Global Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global immunochemistry instruments and reagents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid advancements in biotechnology sector. Moreover, factors like growing ageing population, large patient population and presence of emerging economies like China, India and Japan, are expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents market based product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global immunochemistry instruments and reagents market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The application market by immunochemistry instruments and reagents is categorized into cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, therapeutic drug development & monitoring, infectious disease testing, drugs of abuse testing and others. Based on end user, the immunochemistry instruments and reagents market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research labs & institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America held the dominant share in immunochemistry instruments and reagents market in 2017. The major share is attributed to technological advancements, growing demand for technologically advanced products along with strong R&D activities by the government and private market players and well established biotech market and rapid commercialization of IHC. These factors are boosting growth of Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents in this region.

The most crucial key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get ample and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

