Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Growing Vigorously by Major Vendors : HERE Technologies , Nextome , IndoorAtlas , Senion AB , Sensewhere

ndoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system incorporates the deployment of sensory devices and tracking technologies to enable positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking solutions among various industry verticals that include retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and others. It uses a network of devices for locating objects and people inside a building through wireless technology. Therefore, it is majorly being adopted as a mainstream technology across large office buildings, shopping malls & supermarkets, university buildings, museums, airports & railway stations, stadiums, warehouses, and others. In addition, advanced IPIN devices and solutions provide better connectivity, effective and quick access to precise location, indoor location-based services to deliver proximity marketing, workflow optimization through asset and personnel tracking, and enhanced indoor navigation and routing.

Rise in adoption of Bluetooth beacons, increase in demand for proximity marketing, surge in adoption of IoT in indoor positioning, and increase in penetration of connected devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, operational challenges and lack of infrastructure in developing countries are major factors expected to hamper the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market growth during the forecasted period. Furthermore, IPIN systems in healthcare and manufacturing sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014095

Key Market Players

HERE Technologies

Nextome

IndoorAtlas

Senion AB

Sensewhere

SPREO

Steerpath

indoo.rs

Pointr

AirFinder

The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented based on component, technology application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on technology, the market is divided into ultra-wideband technology, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and others.

In terms of application, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented into asset & personnel tracking, location-based analytics, navigation & maps, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics & warehouses, and others. The regions expected to observe major growth in the global IPIN market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014095

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 8: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]