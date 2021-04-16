Industrial Services Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report 2025

Industrial Services Market – 2019

Description :

An industry made up of companies that primarily earn revenue through providing intangible products and services. industry Service are involved in retail, transport, distribution, food services.

Driven by growing need for operational excellence, increasing demand for maintenance as a service and increasing equipment complexity, the industrial services market is likely to witness high growth in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Industrial Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Industrial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

–

The key players covered in this study

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Wood Group Mustang (US)

SKF AB (Sweden)

ATS Automation (Canada)

INTECH Process Automation (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engineering and Consulting

Installation and Commissioning

Improvement and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

PLC

SCADA

HMI

DCS

MES

Electric Motors & Drives

Valves & Actuators

Safety Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Industrial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Engineering and Consulting

1.4.3 Installation and Commissioning

1.4.4 Improvement and Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Industrial Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 PLC

1.5.3 SCADA

1.5.4 HMI

1.5.5 DCS

1.5.6 MES

1.5.7 Electric Motors & Drives

1.5.8 Valves & Actuators

1.5.9 Safety Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Services Market Size

2.2 Industrial Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Industrial Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Industrial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB (Switzerland)

12.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 General Electric (US)

12.3.1 General Electric (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 General Electric (US) Recent Development

12.4 Emerson Electric (US)

12.4.1 Emerson Electric (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Services Introduction

12.4.4 Emerson Electric (US) Revenue in Industrial Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Emerson Electric (US) Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

12.5.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

Continued …

