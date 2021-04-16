Laptop eSIM Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by End user (Personal, Commercial) and Geography

Laptop eSIM is used for efficient and enhanced M2M communication, it is a digital SIM which permit the user to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without using physical SIM card. eSIM for laptop can be used for both personal and commercial.The significant drivers of the Laptop eSIM market are mounting adoption of IoT technology and growing importance on remote SIM provisioning for M2M. The increasing demand for smart solutions is creating opportunities which will increase the need for the Laptop eSIM market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The report includes the profiles of key Laptop eSIM companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Acer Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Cubic Telecom Ltd.

Gemalto

The Hewlett-Packard Company

IDEMIA Oberthur Technologies

Lenovo

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Transatel

The global Laptop eSIM market is segmented on the basis of end-user. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as personal and coomercial. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Laptop eSIM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Laptop eSIM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Laptop eSIM market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Laptop eSIM Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Laptop eSIM Market Analysis- Global Analysis Laptop eSIM Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Laptop eSIM Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

