Latin America Copper Cable Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Latin America Copper Cable Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Latin America and regional/market. The Latin America Copper Cable Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Metal copper is made up of the closely packed copper atom molecules, which is the main reason behind enhanced electrical conductivity as well as thermal conductivity. Moreover, except silver, copper material possesses best electrical conductivity than any of the material. Metal copper has advantage in terms of efficiency, flexibility, safety, compatibility, and cost-effectiveness. It has applications in power transmissions, telecommunications, power distribution, power generation, electronic circuitry, and more.

Factors such as growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and easy installation & connection propel the market growth. However, negative impact of Internet of Things (IoT) hinders the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for high-speed connectivity devices, and continuous expansion of communication sector supplements the growth of this market.

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application is segmented based on types, application, and region. The type segment includes CAT5, 5E, 6, 6A, 7, and CAT 8 copper cables. The application covered in this report are industrial, commercial, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across Latin American countries, which include Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.

Key players operating in the market are Belden Inc., Commscope, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hitachi, ltd., Nexans, Induscabos Electricos, Prysmian group, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemon, and Panduit.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– CAT5E cables

– CAT6 cables

– CAT6A cables

– CAT7 cables

– CAT8 cables

BY APPLICATION

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Others (residential, healthcare)

BY REGION

Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Belden Inc.

– Commscope

– General Cable Technologies Corporation

– Hitachi, ltd.

– Nexans

– Induscabos Electricos

– Prysmian group

– Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

– Siemon

– Panduit

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2017*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2017* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2017*

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Top 10 manufacturers

3.4.2. Top 10 suppliers

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5.1. Market share by value sales

3.5.2. Market share by volume sales

3.5.3. Latin American country wise market share

3.6. PRICE POINT ANALYSIS, 2016

3.7. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Growth in demand for data

3.7.1.2. Improved cable technology

3.7.1.3. Easy installation and connection

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. Negative impact of Internet of Things

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Surge in demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems

3.7.3.2. Continuous expansion of communication sector

3.8. GLOBAL STRUCTURED CABLING MARKET, BY REGION, 2017-2023

3.8.1. North America

3.8.1.1. Key market trends

3.8.1.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

3.8.2. Europe

3.8.2.1. Key market trends

3.8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

3.8.3. Asia-Pacific

3.8.3.1. Key market trends

3.8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

3.8.4. LAMEA

3.8.4.1. Key market trends

3.8.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

3.9. LARGE CABLING PROJECTS IN LATIN AMERICA

3.9.1. Ongoing projects

3.9.1.1. Audi opting for copper cable solution.

3.9.1.2. Underground cable system between brazil and New York

3.9.2. Upcoming projects

3.9.2.1. Audi to introduce CAT 7A cabling system

3.9.2.2. Finance of infrastructure projects in Brazil

3.9.2.3. Peru to invest in infrastructure project

CHAPTER 4 LATIN AMERICA COPPER CABLE MARKET FOR LAN APPLICATION, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. COMPARISON OF VARIOUS CATEGORY CABLES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. CAT 5E CABLES

4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. CAT 6 CABLES

4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. CAT 6A CABLES

4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. CAT 7 CABLES

4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. CAT 8 CABLES

4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…

