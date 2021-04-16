Leading IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Status, Trends, Segmentation And Analysis Report Free Sample Report Forecast -2025

IT Service Management (ITSM) Market – 2019

Description:

In 2018, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers.

Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.

In 2018, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IT Service Management (ITSM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global IT Service Management (ITSM) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of IT Service Management (ITSM) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group IT Service Management (ITSM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size

2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ServiceNow

12.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

12.2 Atlassian

12.2.1 Atlassian Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development

12.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

12.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies

12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.6 BMC Software

12.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

12.7 ASG Software

12.7.1 ASG Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.7.4 ASG Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ASG Software Recent Development

12.8 Axios Systems

12.8.1 Axios Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

12.8.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Development

12.9 SAP

12.9.1 SAP Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

Continued …

Enquiry Before Buy >>

