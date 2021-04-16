Leading Radar Systems and Technology Market Status, Trends, Segmentation And Analysis Report Free Sample Report Forecast -2025

Radar Systems and Technology Market – 2019

Description:

Radar systems and associated technologies are used for detecting and tracking physical objects using radio waves to determine the range, angle, and velocity of objects.

The ground-based radar systems segment accounted for the major share of the radar sensor market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand. Our analysts predicted that this segment will perform well in the forthcoming years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the radar sensor market during 2017. However, our analysts predicted that APAC will witness marginal growth in the next five years due to the increasing sales of vehicles.

In 2018, the global Radar Systems and Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radar Systems and Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radar Systems and Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Indra

Saab

General Dynamics

Leonardo

Reutech Radar Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ground-Based Radar Systems

Airborne Radar Systems

Naval Radar Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Military and Defense

Commercial and Civil

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Radar Systems and Technology market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Radar Systems and Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Radar Systems and Technology companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Radar Systems and Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Radar Systems and Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ground-Based Radar Systems

1.4.3 Airborne Radar Systems

1.4.4 Naval Radar Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Military and Defense

1.5.3 Commercial and Civil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size

2.2 Radar Systems and Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Radar Systems and Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Radar Systems and Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Radar Systems and Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Radar Systems and Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Radar Systems and Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Radar Systems and Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Radar Systems and Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Radar Systems and Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.2 Raytheon

12.2.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Raytheon Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.3 Thales

12.3.1 Thales Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Thales Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thales Recent Development

12.4 BAE Systems

12.4.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.4.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.5 Northrop Grumman

12.5.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.6 Indra

12.6.1 Indra Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Radar Systems and Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Indra Revenue in Radar Systems and Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Indra Recent Development

12.7 Saab

Continued …

