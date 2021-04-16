LED Chip and Packaging Market Growth Strategies to 2027 by key players AVA Technology, Cree, Dowa Electronics Materials, Epistar Corporation, Lumileds Holding B. V and others

The LED chip & packaging market is catalyzed with the significant demand for LED is from display panel manufacturers, smart lighting solutions providers. Rise in governmental initiative towards R&D to provide energy efficient lighting solutions is also driving the market. On the other hand, shortage of Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) tool, lower price of competing technologies are hindering the market growth. However, a growing number of applications, increasing demand from the horticulture industry are creating opportunities for the LED chip & packaging market.

The report aims to provide an overview of LED chip & packaging market with detailed market segmentation by LED chip type, LED package type, application and geography. Based on LED chip type, the market is segmented as blue LED chips, red LED chips, green LED chips, and others. On the basis of the LED package type the market is segmented into SMD, COB, CSP, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, and others.

Global key players includes:

AVA Technology, Inc.

Cree, Inc

Dowa Electronics Materials Co Ltd

Epistar Corporation

Lumileds Holding B. V

Nichia Corporation

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Semileds Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The LED chip & packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LED chip & packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LED chip & packaging market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways LED Chip and Packaging Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics LED Chip and Packaging Market Analysis- Global Analysis LED Chip and Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Led Chip Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Led Package Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape LED Chip and Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

