Luxury Jewelry Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

Jewelry helps to enhance the look of the person’s outfit. There is an increasing influence of social media and internet on millennials, which leads to consumers getting aware about the brands and the new fashion trends. Hence, owing to this factor it is expected to drive the growth of Luxury Jewelry Market.

Asia- Pacific is expected to be a prominent market for luxury jewelry during the assessment period due to the increasing trend of wearing statement jewelry for looking presentable. In China and India, the living standard of consumers has been rising, which in turn, led to rising spending capacity on luxury jewelry. This has resulted in key market players to develop products which are meeting the requirement of consumers and are also appealing as per the changing fashion trend.

China, Japan, and India are projected to be the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific luxury jewelry due to augmented expenditure on clothing, accessories and jewelry has boosted the usage of jewelry, especially by women. Manufacturers are emphasizing on re-designing the products to cater the consumers in the countries of Asia Pacific, as the demand for unique and fusion jewelry pieces has increased over the past years.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global luxury jewelry market are Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Italy), Harry Winston, Inc. (US), Société Cartier (France), Tiffany & Co. (US), Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Switzerland), Buccellati Holding Italia SpA (Italy), Graff Diamonds Corporation (UK), Bulgari S.p.A.(Italy), K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chopard International SA (Switzerland)

Regional Demand:

The European luxury jewelry market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the changing fashion trend. France, Italy, and the UK are projected to be the major contributors to the growth of the Europe luxury jewelry market. France and Italy are considered the fashion capitals of the world, with increasing number of jewelry exhibitions and fashion shows in these countries, is boosting the luxury jewelry market in region.

The growth of the North America luxury jewelry market can be attributed to the increasing number of high net worth individuals in the countries such as the US and Canada are projected to be the major contributors to the growth of the North America luxury jewelry market.

The rising living standard of consumers is increasing their aspiration to invest in luxury products such as luxury jewelry, bags and clothing. This has also influenced the consumers decision to invest in accessories with clothing to enhance their visual appeal, which in turn is expected to promote the growth of luxury jewelry market in the rest of the world.

Segmentation:

The global luxury jewelry market has been segmented by type, material, end-user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the global luxury jewelry market has been divided into necklace, ring, bracelet, earrings, and others. Based on material the global luxury market is further divided into gold, silver, platinum, and others. The global luxury jewelry market has been classified, on the basis of end-user, into men and women. The global luxury jewelry market has also been segregated, on the basis of distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based distribution channel is further divided multi-brand store, specialty store and others. Non-store-based distribution channel is further segregated into e-commerce. E-commerce has boosted retailing which offers convenience of buying.