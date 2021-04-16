Luxury Portable Military Equipment Market  2019 : Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand by Top Key Players : Aselsan , Codan Ltd. , Elbit Systems Ltd. , FLIR Systems , Harris

Portable military equipment includes the mobile communication products that are used for the transmission and reception of video, voice and data signals, and to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Adoption of portable military equipment for defense authorities has enhanced the safety and capabilities of military units. The defense authorities invest heavily on C3ISR systems (Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) in order to enhance national security.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The key factors that are propelling the growth of portable military equipment market include the military forces modernization programs taken by developed nations such as the U.S., Russia, France, China, along with the increase in need for advanced portable equipment with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP). Further, the growth of portable military equipment market is fuelled by the adoption of long term military development programs which are expected to ensure the continued demand for portable military equipment during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

– Aselsan Inc.

– Codan Ltd.

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– FLIR Systems.

– Harris Corporation

– L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

– Saab AB

– Safran Group

– Sierra Nevada Corporation

– Thales Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Portable Military Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Portable military equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Portable military equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, platform, and geography. The global portable military equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Portable military equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Portable military equipment market is segmented on the basis of product and platform. Based on product, the market is segmented as Communication, Command and control, ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance), Force protection, and Ancillary electronics. Further, based on platform, the market is divided into Airborne, Naval, and Land.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Portable military equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Portable military equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Portable military equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Force analysis for the Portable military equipment market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. PORTABLE MILITARY EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

