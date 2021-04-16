Major Growth Expected in Passive Optical Component Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 45.6 Billion By 2022
The global passive optical component market was valued at $14.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $45.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2016 to 2022. Major components of optical network system include optical components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, and optical connectors. The passive optical network is categorized into two types in terms of its structure, namely, gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON). GPON terminal devices offer high-speed voice, video, and data services to business and residential subscribers. Reliability and last-mile long-reach connection reduces the quantity of active switching devices used in a computer network. EPON offers services such as internet protocol television (IPTV) and residential broadband, enterprise services, voice services, such as internet and voice connectivity, 3G and 4G mobile backhaul, time division multiplexing (TDM), and carriage services.
The passive optical components market is segmented into geography, component, and application. Components segment includes optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, optical connectors, patch cords and pigtails, optical amplifiers, fixed and variable optical attenuators, optical transceivers, optical circulators, optical filters, WDM/WDDM, and others. By application this market is classified into interoffice, loop feeder, FITL, HFC, SONET, and SDH.
On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Some of the major key players are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ZTE Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Tellabs Inc., Adtran Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Calix Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Ericsson Inc.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the trends, with current and future perspective, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
Current and future trends adopted by the key players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with their impact analysis during the forecast period.
Various operating segments are carefully analyzed to measure the potential of the emerging market.
The quantitative analysis through 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
MARKET SEGMENTS
The global passive optical market is segmented based on application, component type, and geography.
BY APPLICATION
Interoffice
Loop Feeder
FITL
HFC
SONET
SDH
BY COMPONENT TYPE
Optical Cables
Optical Power Splitters
Optical Couplers
Optical Encoders
Optical Connectors
Patch Cords and Pigtails
Optical Amplifiers
Fixed and Variable Optical Attenuators
Optical Transceivers
Optical Circulators
Optical Filters
WDM/WDDM
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Oceania
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
