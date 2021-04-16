Managed Print Services Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025

According to a recent report titled, “Managed Print Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global managed print services market size was valued at $27,500 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $59,709 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in adoption of big data solutions, initiatives to reduce paper wastage in the workplace, reduced cost of operation, improved productivity, and flexibility to match custom requirements and improved information security, majorly supplement the growth of the MPS market. However, new and strategic partnerships & agreements and recurring cost is expected to hamper the managed print services market growth.

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid cloud-based MPS segment dominated the overall managed print services market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for hybrid cloud services among organizations of all sizes that are looking to minimize the cost of printing and move toward new solutions that support mobility, enhance security, and improve business workflows. Also, the segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to numerous benefits, which includes reduced costs, minimized capital expenditure, increased business resilience, reduced it burden, better visibility and control, better service levels, access to technological innovation, and others.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Xerox

HP Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Kyocera Document Solutions

Sharp Electronics

Toshiba

ARC Document Solutions.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Managed Print Services market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Print Management

Device Management

Discovery and Design

Document Imaging

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premise

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail

Food & Beverages

IT & Telecom

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

