MEDICAL BILLING OUTSOURCING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Medical Billing Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Billing Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Medical Billing Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Claimcare
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Covance
CureMD
GeBBS Healthcare
Genpact
HCL Technologies
Healthcare Administrative Partners
ICON Medical Billing
INFINIT Healthcare
Infosys
Invensis
Kareo
Mba Healthgroup
Millensys
Mphasis
Outsource Management Group
Parexel International
Quintiles
TCS
Vee Technologies
WNS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-House
Outsourced
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Physician Offices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
