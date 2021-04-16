Medical Device Coatings Market Estimated to Reach at $17,400 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 6.8%

The report on “Medical Device Coatings Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Medical device coatings (MDC) are materials that provide greater flexibility or adjustability to the physicians and reduce the thrombogenicity in patients. These materials enable reduced injury to the blood vessels and help to lower the friction between medical devices and tissue. These materials provide wetting, uniform adhesion, wear resistance, and coating homogeneity. The global medical device coatings market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference for implantable & non-implantable medical equipment, growth in the number of private & public hospitals, and increase in demand for coatings due to their improved biocompatibility between live tissue and medical devices. The global MDC market accounted for $11,032 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $17,400 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Surmodics, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Royal DSM, Hydromer. Inc., Precision Coatings Co. Inc., AST Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biocoat, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

The global medical device coatings market is driven by rise in prevalence of diseases; increase in demand for hydrophilic lubricious coatings; and the use of cardiovascular and urology catheters, and short term implanted devices. However, time-consuming approval process and volatile raw material prices impede the market growth. The increase in awareness about novel surgeries, geriatric population, and demand for better healthcare facilities provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global medical device coatings market is segmented on the basis of coating, material, device type, and geography. Based on coating, it is bifurcated into hydrophilic and hydrophobic coating. Based on material, it is divided into metals, ceramics, and polymers. The metal segment is further categorized into silver, titanium, and others. The polymers segment is divided into silicones, parylene, and fluoropolymers. Fluropolymers are further classified into polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and others. Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed across the globe at country level to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub segment of the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Device Coatings Market Size

2.2 Medical Device Coatings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Device Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Device Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Device Coatings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Device Coatings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Device Coatings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Device Coatings Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Device Coatings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Device Coatings Breakdown Data by End User

