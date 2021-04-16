Military Aviation MRO Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Military Aviation MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Aviation MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Military Aviation MRO market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Boeing (U.S.)
BAE Systems (UK)
DynCorp International (U.S.)
Pratt & Whitney (U.S.)
Air China (China)
MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany)
Barnes Group (U.S.)
L3 Communications (U.S.)
General Atomics (U.S.)
Raytheon (U.S.)
Elbit Systems (Israel)
Rolls-Royce (UK)
Triumph Group (U.S.)
Wolf Safety Lamp Company (UK)
Embraer SA (Brazil)
China Eastern Air Holding (China)
China Southern Air Holding (China)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Preventive Maintenance
Corrective Maintenance
Emergency Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
Reconnaissance Aircraft
Fighter Aircraft
Transport Aircraft
Rescue Aircraft
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
