Military Aviation MRO Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Military Aviation MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Aviation MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Military Aviation MRO market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Boeing (U.S.)

BAE Systems (UK)

DynCorp International (U.S.)

Pratt & Whitney (U.S.)

Air China (China)

MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany)

Barnes Group (U.S.)

L3 Communications (U.S.)

General Atomics (U.S.)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Rolls-Royce (UK)

Triumph Group (U.S.)

Wolf Safety Lamp Company (UK)

Embraer SA (Brazil)

China Eastern Air Holding (China)

China Southern Air Holding (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Emergency Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Reconnaissance Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Rescue Aircraft

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

