Mobile Payment Transaction Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Mobile payments are defined as any payment transactions whether in store or remote executed on the mobile phone. In the recent years, increased penetration of smartphones across the globe, comfort in using the applications and busy lifestyle is increasing the usage of mobile payment systems. Owing to its essential nature in today’s fast and busy lifestyle, mobile payments are gaining speed across the globe. The changing attitude of consumers and urge for faster transaction is creating positive impact on the mobile payments market.
In 2014. APAC held maximum number of mobile payment system users in 2017, and is estimated to continue the same trend growing a CAGR of 22% through 2025.
In 2018, the global Mobile Payment Transaction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment Transaction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal
GoogleWallet
MasterCard
Visa
LevelUp
Brain Tree
MoneyBokkers
Worlpay
Clinkle
Single Point
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Direct
WAP
SMS
USSD
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel and Ticketing
Banking
Merchandise
Food and Beverages
Airtime
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Payment Transaction development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
