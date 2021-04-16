Neural Network Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2023

Overview of Neural Network Market

According to a new report, titled, Neural Network Market by Component and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global neural network market was valued at $7,039 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $38,719 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2017 to 2023. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) represents the most attractive market segment that is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Neural network is a form of artificial intelligence, which involves a series of algorithms used to understand the relationship between datasets and to obtain desired output. This network implements a process, which is designed to incorporate the functionalities of human brain through a variety of deep learning technologies and to solve complex pattern recognition or signal processing problems. Applications of neural network include weather prediction, handwriting recognition, oil-exploration data analysis, facial recognition, and speech-to-text transcription, and others.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players operating in the neural network market include Neural Technologies Limited, SwiftKey, Starmind International AG, Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, Inc., GMDH LLC., NeuroDimension, Inc., NeuralWare, Alyuda Research, LLC., and OLSOFT LLC.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neural network market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the neural network market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the neural network market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

Services

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Findings of the Neural Network Market:

The BFSI segment dominated the global neural network market in 2016, and the aerospace & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The software segment is estimated to provide significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the global market.

The neural network market in North America is expected to be dominant, in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth rate, during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD NEURAL NETWORK MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD NEURAL NETWORK MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD NEURAL NETWORK MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

