Petroleum (Pet) Coke Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Shell, Valero Energy ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons and Forecast to 2023

Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Petroleum (Pet) Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Petroleum (Pet) Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shell

Valero Energy

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Carbograf

British Petroleum

Ferrolux

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Indian Oil

Atha

Essar Oil

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Calcined Coke

Fuel Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Power Generation

Cement

Storage

Steel

Other Applications

