Price Comparison Websites Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 15.5% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Price Comparison Websites Market – By Application (BFSI, Retail, Travel & Tourism, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Price Comparison Websites Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Price Comparison Websites market is expected to mask a CAGR of 15.5% during the projected period. The market of price comparison websites (PCW) is majorly driven on the back of booming e-commerce industry across all regions. Online retailers are offering price comparison service to their customers through their price comparison websites in order to build a strong customers trust.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of price comparison websites market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– BFSI

– Retail

– Travel & Tourism

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Google Shopping.

– NexTag

– PriceGrabber

– Shopping.com

– Shopzilla

– Esure Group Plc (Gocompare.com)

– MoneySuperMarket.com Group Plc

– Zoopla Property Group (uSwitch)

– Admiral Group PLC (Confused.com).

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

