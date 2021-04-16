Security Information and Event Management Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Security Information and event management is used for real-time analysis of security alerts generated in organizations IT infrastructure network hardware and application. It refers to the software as well as product services that integrates security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM). This allow the company to track and analyze the security and permit them to adhere to legal compliance for protecting its IT system in future. The significant drivers of security information and event management market are rising level of sophistication in cybercrimes and increasing compliance and regulatory mandates. The mounting demand of SIEM anomaly detection are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for security information and event management market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Global Security Information and Event Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Assuria

2. EMC Corporation

3. Hewlett-Packard Company

4. IBM Corporation

5. LogRhythm Inc.

6. McAfee Inc.

7. SolarWinds Inc.

8. Splunk Inc.

9. TIBCO Software Inc.

10. Trustwave Holdings

Security Information and Event Management Market– Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

