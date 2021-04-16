Service Procurement Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
Service Procurement Market 2018
In 2017, the global Service Procurement market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Service Procurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Procurement development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP Fieldglass (US)
Beeline (US)
DCR Workforce (US)
PRO Unlimited (US)
PeopleFluent (US)
Provade (US)
PIXID (France)
Upwork (US)
Field Nation (US)
WorkMarket (US)
Superior Group (US)
Enlighta (US)
TargetRecruit (US)
|Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3577323-global-service-procurement-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3577323-global-service-procurement-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Service Procurement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Contingent Workforce Management
1.4.3 Freelancer Management
1.4.4 Statement of Work Procurement
1.4.5 Services Governance and MSA Management
1.4.6 Analytics and Reporting
1.4.7 Resource Sourcing and Tracking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Service Procurement Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Retail and Consumer goods
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Energy and Utilities
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Service Procurement Market Size
2.2 Service Procurement Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Service Procurement Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Service Procurement Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Service Procurement Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Service Procurement Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Service Procurement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Service Procurement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Service Procurement Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Service Procurement Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Service Procurement Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP Fieldglass (US)
12.1.1 SAP Fieldglass (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Fieldglass (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Fieldglass (US) Recent Development
12.2 Beeline (US)
12.2.1 Beeline (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.2.4 Beeline (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Beeline (US) Recent Development
12.3 DCR Workforce (US)
12.3.1 DCR Workforce (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.3.4 DCR Workforce (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DCR Workforce (US) Recent Development
12.4 PRO Unlimited (US)
12.4.1 PRO Unlimited (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.4.4 PRO Unlimited (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PRO Unlimited (US) Recent Development
12.5 PeopleFluent (US)
12.5.1 PeopleFluent (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.5.4 PeopleFluent (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PeopleFluent (US) Recent Development
12.6 Provade (US)
12.6.1 Provade (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.6.4 Provade (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Provade (US) Recent Development
12.7 PIXID (France)
12.7.1 PIXID (France) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.7.4 PIXID (France) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PIXID (France) Recent Development
12.8 Upwork (US)
12.8.1 Upwork (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.8.4 Upwork (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Upwork (US) Recent Development
12.9 Field Nation (US)
12.9.1 Field Nation (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.9.4 Field Nation (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Field Nation (US) Recent Development
12.10 WorkMarket (US)
12.10.1 WorkMarket (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Service Procurement Introduction
12.10.4 WorkMarket (US) Revenue in Service Procurement Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 WorkMarket (US) Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra