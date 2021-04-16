Sleep Aids Market estimated to reach $79,851 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Sanofi, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Pfizer, SleepMed

The report on “Sleep Aids Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Sleep aids are drugs and devices that are used to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Sleep disorders are caused due to substance misuse, stressful work environment, and inconsistent sleep pattern. Sleep aids help to improve the quality of sleep by reducing the time required to fall asleep and increasing the duration of quality sleep. The global sleep aids market was valued at $49,543 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $79,851 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Sanofi, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Pfizer Inc., SleepMed Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The global sleep aids market is segmented based on product, sleep disorder, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into mattress & pillows, sleep laboratories, medications, and sleep apnea devices. The medications segment is further divided into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and herbal drugs. Based on sleep disorder, it is classified into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, sleep walking, and other sleep disorder. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the surge in prevalence of sleep disorders, rise in geriatric and obese population, and change in lifestyle. The surge in disposable income; increase in awareness about sleep disorders; stressful work issues; enhanced intake of caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol; and technological advancements are expected to boost the sleep aids market growth. However, adverse effects of sleep aids medication in patient with sleep disorders, such as dizziness, diarrhea, constipation, daytime drowsiness; and expiration on sleep drugs patents are expected to hamper the market growth.

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product, sleep disorder, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sleep Aids Market Size

2.2 Sleep Aids Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sleep Aids Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sleep Aids Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sleep Aids Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sleep Aids Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sleep Aids Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sleep Aids Revenue by Product

4.3 Sleep Aids Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sleep Aids Breakdown Data by End User

