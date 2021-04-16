Smart Stadium Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025 | Key Players include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation

According to a recent report titled, “Smart Stadium Market by Component, Application, and Deployment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,”the global smart stadium market size was valued at $4,192.1 million in 2017, and the market forecast is projected to reach $ 22,101.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased focus on fan engagement and ongoing efforts to enhance their experience among the sports arenas, initiatives for energy-efficient buildings, and government regulations of public safety & security in stadium majorly drive the growth of the global smart stadium market size. However, the high initial investment costs, longer wait for ROI and security concerns associated with connected devices restrain the growth of the smart stadium industry. Recently, Amsterdam Innovation Arena collaborated with several partners to innovate its infrastructure for enhanced fan experience.

According to smart stadium market analysis, the on-premise based smart stadium solutions dominated the global market in 2017, as on premise solutions provide better and flexible maintenance of servers and continuous system. Furthermore, cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for cloud-based analytics solutions and large storage solutions which can store terabytes of data, such as enormous 4K video files and many more which make it a major smart stadium market opportunity.

The global smart stadium industry was led by the public safety and security segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the building automation management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Stadium market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY COMPONENT

Software

Service

BY Application

Digital Content Management

Stadium & Public Security

Building Automation Management

Event Management

Crowd Management

Network Management

Others

BY Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

