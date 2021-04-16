The Smart Terminals can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a Smart terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A Smart system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. Smart terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.