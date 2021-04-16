Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis, Sales Revenue, Features, Growth Key Trend, Share and Industry Analysis by 2023

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Key Players:

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD (Japan)

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD. (Japan)

Yixing Danson Technology (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

SONGWON (South Korea)

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Segmentation:

Super Absorbent Polymer Market is categorized based on type, end use, and regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyacrylamide copolymer, sodium polyacrylate, and others. Based on end use, the market is classified into personal care, building & construction, agriculture, food packaging, and others. Other end use includes entertainment, healthcare, and electrical. Based on regions, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Regional Analysis:

Super absorbent polymer market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the assessment period, (2018 to 2023) owing to expansion of numerous end use industries such as building & construction and agriculture among others.

The demand for super absorbent polymer is expected to surge in the various countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia because of approval of large scale residential, commercial, as well as industrial construction projects. Moreover, rising number of working professionals along with increasing disposable income in emerging nations is predicted to drive the market growth. Furthermore, ease of availability of raw material, inexpensive labour & land cost, and rising development strategies to fulfil the demand for super absorbent in the rising applications are the important factors for the regional market growth.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Table of Content

Super Absorbent Polymer Market List of Table:

Table 1 World Population: By Major Regions (2016 To 2023)

Table 2 Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Super Absorbent Polymer Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Super Absorbent Polymer Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymer Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Super Absorbent Polymer Market List of Table

