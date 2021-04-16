Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market 2019: Latest Trends and Advancement in Industry with Top Most Players- Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs, CERILLION, CSG Systems International, Ericsson, goTransverse International

The telecom billing and revenue management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2016-2025 and accounts for US$ 25.27 Bn by 2025

Telecom operators and CSP’s deploy billing and revenue management solutions to achieve end-to-end telecom billing capability. It helps CSP’s and telecom operators to attend efficient charging and control and helps them to achieve improved capabilities to handle single and multi-pay transactions. The billing and revenue management solutions also provides end-users ability to effectively monitor, monetize and manage its services. Additionally, the efficient and advanced billing and charging software provides telecom operators and CSP’s higher flexibility, scalability and ability to dynamically manage its applications, network resources and customer experiences.

The telecom billing and revenue management market is divided on the basis of solutions, services and deployment models, the solutions segment is further categorized on the basis of billing and charging software, mediation software, fraud management software, revenue assurance software, partner and interconnects management software, the service segment is further classified on the basis of, managed services, operations services, consulting services, and system integration services. The market is further classified on the basis of deployment types into cloud-based deployment, on-premise deployment and hybrid deployment

Get Sample Copy of this Report @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000103

The telecom billing and revenue management market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Players: Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs, CERILLION, CSG Systems International, Ericsson, goTransverse International, Hewlett-Packard Development, XURA, SAP SE, Redknee, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

telecom billing and revenue management Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The telecom billing and revenue management Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000103

Also, key telecom billing and revenue management market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

What Report Provides