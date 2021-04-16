Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Forecast and Future Development Trends 2023

The report on “Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Transdermal route is a promising alternative for oral and injectable drug delivery wherein skin is the primary site for drug administration. This drug delivery system offers certain benefits, such as non-invasiveness, controlled & complete drug delivery from the dosage form and improved patient compliance. Transdermal patches, ointments, gel and implants are the popular transdermal drug delivery systems. Over the past few years, transdermal patches have gained significant importance. The transdermal drug delivery market has witnessed vertical growth over the past few decades and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth would be driven by the steadily growing number of transdermal drug delivery products in the market resulting from the widespread adoption of these products by consumers. Johnson and Johnson, Acrux, Antares Pharma, Dermatrends Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Durect Corporation are some of the key leaders in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. Recently, NuPathe Inc. received FDA clearance for their transdermal patch, Zeltrix. It is a single use preparation intended for the treatment of migraine pain.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of application, technology and geography. The application segment is further categorized into CNS, Pain Management, Hormone, Cardiovascular and Others. Transdermal patches for pain management and hormonal drug delivery dominate the market. Vivelle-dot and Climara are estrogen patches currently available in the market, offered by Novartis and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, respectively. They are used in the delivery of estradiol for hormone replacement therapy. Based on technology, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market is segmented into Electroporation, Electric current, Lontophoresis, Radio Frequency, Microporation, Thermal, Mechanical arrays and Ultrasound. These technologies form an efficacious drug delivery system by improving the drug distribution pattern across the skin. Geographically, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America and Europe dominate the global market due to extensive R&D efforts and presence of numerous approved transdermal products.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth coverage of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market including drivers, restraints and opportunities would help professionals to better understand market behavior

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships and acquisitions in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market would be informative for professionals in the corporate sector

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market and would assist market strategists in making decisions.

Pin-point analysis of geographic segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the global transdermal drug delivery systems market

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size

2.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Breakdown Data by End User

