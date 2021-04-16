Transplant Diagnostics Market to Grow with $1,542.89 Million by 2027 with 7.9% of CAGR with Top Leading Vendors – Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic, Luminex
The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages the functions heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries. The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of the organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.
Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Software & Services), Type (Solid Organ Transplantation, Soft Tissue Transplantation and Stem Cell Transplantation), Technology (Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays), Application (Diagnostic Applications and Research Applications), End User (Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes and Independent Reference Laboratories), and Geography
According to a new market research study titled ‘Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User’. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Product & Services
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- Software & Services
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Type
- Solid Organ Transplantation
- Lung Transplantation
- Liver Transplantation
- Kidney Transplantation
- Heart Transplantation
- Other Solid Organ Transplantations
- Soft Tissue Transplantation
- Stem Cell Transplantation
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Technology
- Molecular Assays
- Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Other Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays
- PCR-Based Molecular Assays
- Real-Time PCR
- Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR
- Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays
- Non-Molecular Assays
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By Application
- Diagnostic Applications
- Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics
- Post-Transplantation Diagnostics
- Research Applications
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – By End User
- Hospitals & Transplant Centers
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
- Independent Reference Laboratories
