Video Analytics Market Growth Analysis and Emerging Trends 2017-2023

Overview of Video Analytics Market

According to a new report titled, Video Analytics Market by Component, Application, Deployment Model, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global video analytics market was valued at $2,745 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $13,381 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659442/sample

The video analytics market provides solutions that are implemented across public places such as a stadium, local markets, and at the time of events such as music concerts, sports tournaments, and business campaigns for better management of crowd, traffic & parking management, facial recognition, and object detection.

The traffic & parking management and others, including motion detection, object recognition, and camera tampering detection, segments are expected to be the major revenue contributors to the global video analytics market, due to increase in investment in building smart cities and need for surveillance in transportation industry to increase public safety & security. Moreover, the retail segment has witnessed high adoption of video analytics across various regions, owing to the associated benefits of advanced business insights related to customer engagement.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The major players operating in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global video analytics market.

In-depth analysis of the video analytics market is conducted based on market estimations of key segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities related to video analytics industry across geographies.

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659442/discount

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Facial Recognition & Detection

Incident Detection

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Crowd Detection & Management

Traffic & Parking Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Transportation

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Critical Infrastructure

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Findings of the Video Analytics Market:

The cloud deployment segment accounted for the highest share of the global video analytics market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 65.5% from 2017 to 2023.

North America video analytics market generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $1,682 million.

The retail segment is expected to dominate the video analytics market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

U.S. was market leader in 2016. In addition, Canada, China, Italy, India, and other emerging nations are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase a copy of this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659442/buy/4999

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876