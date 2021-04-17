2019-2028 Report on Global Smart Door Lock Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Global Smart Door Lock market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Door Lock from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Door Lock market.
Major Leading players of Smart Door Lock including:
ASSA ABLOY
Samsung
Allegion
Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
MIWA Lock
Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
Guangdong Be-Tech
Adel
August
Honeywell
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Tenon
Locstar
Probuck
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Dessmann
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Electronic Cipher Locks
Fingerprint Locks
Z-wave Locks
Wi-Fi Locks
Bluetooth Low Energy Locks
Other
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Household
Commercial
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
