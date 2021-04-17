Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market by 2025: Global Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook, Focusing on Top Key Players like Accellion, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Vmware

An off-the-shelf report on Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market is expected to grow US$ 10.59 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.35 billion in 2015.

The Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Top Key Players:

Accellion, Inc

Box, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc

Egnyte, Inc.

Google,Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SugarSync, Inc.

Syncplicity LLC

VMware, Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market.

