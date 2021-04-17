A2P SMS Market Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis Research Report 2018 To 2025 | ANAM Technologies, CLX Communications, DIMOCO Messaging, Infobip, Syniverse Technologies, Tanla Solutions, Trillian Group, Twilio

The Global A2P SMS Market accounted for US$ 44.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 60.55 Bn in 2025.

The A2P SMS market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. The ubiquitous nature of SMS ensuring maximum reach out to customers who stay even in the remotest areas has prompted marketers to switch to this communication channel. The steady inclination towards using SMS for marketing and other allied activities has been very effective and consequently been adopted by various industry verticals. Apart from that, SMS has also been adopted for security authentication purposes proving to be of high worth to BFSI vertical. High adoptions of A2P SMS have resulted in the revenues of A2P SMS crossing P2P SMS and prompting companies to launch innovative products and solutions in it. Asia Pacific A2P SMS market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.7% in the coming years.

Some of the major players influencing A2P SMS market are ANAM Technologies, CLX Communications AB, DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, Infobip Ltd., and Syniverse Technologies. Tanla Solutions, Trillian Group Ltd., Twilio Inc. and tyntec

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global A2P SMS Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Insights

Ubiquitous nature of the SMS resulting in direct reach to the end customer

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally. This factor is strengthening the growth of A2P market.

Creation of Business as a Service platform by A2P messaging vendors

Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS almost immediately. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support as well. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes aren’t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS. A2P SMS delivery and management is resources and time intensive but network operators would not prioritize it so high and invest in new technologies to take care of the above mentioned two factors.

GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET – By Types

Cloud API Messaging Platform

Traditional & Managed Messaging Services

GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET – By Application

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional Campaigns

CRM Services

Others Services

GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET – By End-user