Active Seat Belt System Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023

The active seat belt technology assists vehicle occupants to locate the buckle easily to fasten it. In addition, this safety component reduces some of the seat belt slack in dynamic driving situations, as well fatality by 45%. It further decreases the possibility of the occupants being thrown out of the vehicle. The combined effect of the seatbelt with the airbags provides the occupant with an added safety and guards from further potential injury.

The global active seat belt system market is driven by surging automotive safety norms and regulations, increased consumer awareness towards automotive safety, growth in demand for luxury vehicles, and high incidence of road accidents. However, the high cost associated with active seat belt is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, boost in passenger vehicle registration and use of biosensor as an input source for future active seat belt systems are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The active seat belt system market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, it is divided into retractors, pretensioners, and buckle lifters. The applications included are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.), Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Retractors

Pretensioners

Buckle Lifters

BY APPLICATION

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Far Europe Holding Limited

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.)

Takata Corporation

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

