Air conditioner Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Air Conditioner Market – By Product (Portable ACs, Split ACs, Window ACs, Split ACs, Chiller, Airside, Rooftop), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Air conditioner Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global air conditioner market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to positively impact the demand for air conditioners during the forecast period. In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in overall air conditioner market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of air conditioner market with respect to following sub-markets

By Product

– Portable ACs

– Split ACs

– Window ACs

– Chiller

– Airside

– Rooftop

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Automotive

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Carrier

– Daikin

– LG

– Panasonic

– Videocon

– Samsung

– Trane

– Hitachi

– Electrolux

– Coolerado

– Voltas

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities)

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Air Conditioner Market

3. Global Air Conditioner Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Air Conditioner Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Air Conditioner Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

11.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Air Conditioner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.2.1.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By End User

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.3.1.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By End User

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.4.1.4. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Chiller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.9. Airside Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.10. Rooftop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By End User

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.4.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

