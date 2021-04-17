Airlines in Turkey 2019

Airlines in Turkey Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Atlasjet Havacilik AS

flynas LCC

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi A.S.

Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Turkey airlines market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

– The airlines industry comprises passenger air transportation, including both scheduled and chartered, but excludes air freight transport. Industry volumes are defined as the total number of revenue passengers carried/enplaned (departures) at all airports within the specified country or region, excluding transit passengers who arrive and depart on the same flight code. For the US and Canada, transborder passengers departing from either country are considered as part of the international segment. Industry value is defined as the total revenue obtained by airlines from transporting these passengers. This avoids the double-counting of passengers. All currency conversions in this profile were carried out using constant 2016 average annual exchange rates.

– The Turkish airlines industry had total revenues of $9,553.4m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% between 2012 and 2016.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 8.8% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 88,800.5 thousand passengers in 2016.

– The socioeconomic instability in Turkey has only slightly affected its airline industry with a minor decelerating growth trend evident since 2016.

