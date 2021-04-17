Angiography Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Challenges and Opportunities by 2025 with Leading Players Medtronic, Abbott. Abbott Park, Illinois and others

Angiography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize the lumen of blood vessels and organs of the body, with particular interest in the arteries, veins and the heart chambers. This is traditionally done by injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the blood vessel and imaging using X-ray based techniques such as fluoroscopy.

The report aims to provide an overview of global angiography devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, end user and geography. The global angiography devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market include Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Cardinal health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Marketing Japan Inc., General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott. Abbott Park, Illinois, U.S.A.

Angiography devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, increase in number of angiography procedures one of the key drivers of the market. Whereas, unhealthy lifestyle leading to cardiac disease and appearance of novel angiography devices in the market is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global angiography devices market based on product, type, and end user Additionally, the report also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall angiography devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global angiography devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user. The product segment includes, catheters, guidewire, balloons, stents, vascular closure devices and accessories. Based on type, the market is segmented as computed tomography angiography, X-Ray, MR angiography and others. Based on end user, hospitals and clinics, diagnostics & imaging centres, academic and research institutes and other.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Angiography Devices Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the angiography devices market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising number of cardiovascular disorders and unhealthy lifestyle leading to cardiac disease in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Angiography Devices Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

