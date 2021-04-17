Automotive Chassis Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2018-2022 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Magna International, Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis

Automotive chassis systems are attached to the vehicle chassis and used to anchor the other vehicular systems such as suspension systems and steering systems to the vehicle frame. The chassis are expected to be light, sturdy, and with improved aerodynamic quality to improve the fuel efficiency. The improved production of the vehicles has increased the demand for the chassis system parts, which drives the market worldwide. Furthermore, the infrastructure facility improvement also influences the market growth.

Increase in production of automobiles across all regions and change in automobile manufacturer’s preferences largely drive the global Automotive Chassis Systems Market. Moreover, substantial technological advancements in the global automotive chassis system market fuels the market growth. However, huge investment by the companies on R&D for the new chassis systems is restraining the growth of the market. Introduction of new technologies for manufacturing and non-standardization of automotive chassis are some of the factors that are providing huge opportunities.

Some of the key players of Automotive Chassis Systems Market:

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichafen, Aisin Seiki Co., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp Automocion SA.

The report divides the Automotive Chassis Systems Market into different segments on the basis of components type, chassis systems type, vehicle type, and geography.

– Based on components, the market is segmented into tie-rods, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, control arms, and knuckles & hubs.

– By systems type, the market is divided into front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics control.

– Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into cars, light commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment, off-road vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors.

– By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Chassis Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2022. To understand the structure of Automotive Chassis Systems market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Chassis Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Chassis Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Automotive Chassis Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Automotive Chassis Systems Market Forecasts to 2018-2022

